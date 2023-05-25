Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BMR is 12.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of BMR on May 25, 2023 was 61.35K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR) has jumped by 151.09 compared to previous close of 2.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 166.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BMR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.09% for Beamr Imaging Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 233.98% for BMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 163.36% for the last 200 days.

BMR Trading at 198.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 45.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.82%, as shares surge +286.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMR rose by +164.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Beamr Imaging Ltd. saw 57.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

+95.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beamr Imaging Ltd. stands at -43.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.