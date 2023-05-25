An In-Depth Look at Shockwave Medical Inc.’s (SWAV) Stock Performance

In the past week, SWAV stock has gone up by 1.71%, with a monthly gain of 0.17% and a quarterly surge of 44.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Shockwave Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for SWAV’s stock, with a 15.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is above average at 44.47x. The 36-month beta value for SWAV is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SWAV is $289.33, which is $7.83 above than the current price. The public float for SWAV is 35.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume of SWAV on May 25, 2023 was 575.24K shares.

SWAV) stock’s latest price update

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.57 compared to its previous closing price of 274.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SWAV Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $283.35. In addition, Shockwave Medical Inc. saw 36.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from WATKINS FRANK T, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $278.32 back on May 22. After this action, WATKINS FRANK T now owns 3,796 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc., valued at $834,952 using the latest closing price.

PUCKETT DAN, the Chief Financial Officer of Shockwave Medical Inc., sale 2,050 shares at $291.95 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that PUCKETT DAN is holding 29,398 shares at $598,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+86.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shockwave Medical Inc. stands at +44.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.69. Equity return is now at value 55.20, with 41.40 for asset returns.

Based on Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.57. Total debt to assets is 9.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.