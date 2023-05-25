Amphenol Corporation (APH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) has decreased by -2.26 when compared to last closing price of 74.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Right Now?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amphenol Corporation (APH) is $84.99, which is $9.39 above the current market price. The public float for APH is 591.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APH on May 25, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

APH’s Market Performance

APH stock saw a decrease of -3.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Amphenol Corporation (APH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.10% for APH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.77% for the last 200 days.

APH Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.26. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw -4.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gavelle Jean-Luc, who sale 184,100 shares at the price of $74.67 back on May 12. After this action, Gavelle Jean-Luc now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $13,746,857 using the latest closing price.

Gavelle Jean-Luc, the President, ISS Division of Amphenol Corporation, sale 129,800 shares at $81.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Gavelle Jean-Luc is holding 0 shares at $10,596,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.49. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corporation (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amphenol Corporation (APH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.