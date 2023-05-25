Altria Group Inc. (MO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altria Group Inc. (MO) by analysts is $49.43, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for MO is 1.78B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of MO was 8.18M shares.

MO) stock’s latest price update

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 44.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MO’s Market Performance

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has experienced a -0.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.34% drop in the past month, and a -5.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for MO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for MO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.91% for the last 200 days.

MO Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.03. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.17 for the present operating margin

+87.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 64.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74. Equity return is now at value -154.10, with 15.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.