Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) has jumped by 3.39 compared to previous close of 1.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Allbirds’ Earnings Disappointed. The Stock Is Plummeting.

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BIRD is 92.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIRD on May 25, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

BIRD’s Market Performance

BIRD’s stock has seen a -2.40% decrease for the week, with a 4.27% rise in the past month and a -56.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for Allbirds Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for BIRD’s stock, with a -54.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BIRD Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2467. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -49.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from LEVITAN DAN, who purchase 1,304 shares at the price of $1.17 back on May 22. After this action, LEVITAN DAN now owns 130,487 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $1,526 using the latest closing price.

LEVITAN DAN, the Director of Allbirds Inc., purchase 11,600 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that LEVITAN DAN is holding 129,183 shares at $13,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -26.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.