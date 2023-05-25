Aegon N.V. (AEG) Stock Observes -3.43% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Aegon N.V. (AEG) has seen a -1.41% decrease in the past week, with a 3.76% gain in the past month, and a -10.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for AEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for AEG’s stock, with a -3.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AEG is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AEG is 1.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on May 25, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has dropped by -0.11 compared to previous close of 4.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEG Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.