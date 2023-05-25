Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is $14.70, which is $8.28 above the current market price. The public float for ADN is 25.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADN on May 25, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

ADN) stock’s latest price update

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.18 in comparison to its previous close of 0.98, however, the company has experienced a 29.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADN’s Market Performance

ADN’s stock has risen by 29.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 39.12% and a quarterly drop of -42.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.41% for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.09% for ADN’s stock, with a -44.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADN Trading at 13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares surge +46.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN rose by +29.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7919. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -40.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-642.27 for the present operating margin

-63.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -948.54. Equity return is now at value -71.10, with -59.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.