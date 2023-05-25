Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.39 in comparison to its previous close of 11.42, however, the company has experienced a 0.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) is $12.63, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for ABST is 52.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABST on May 25, 2023 was 857.84K shares.

ABST’s Market Performance

The stock of Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) has seen a 0.31% increase in the past week, with a 44.35% rise in the past month, and a 31.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for ABST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.31% for ABST’s stock, with a 12.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABST Trading at 30.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.61%, as shares surge +45.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABST rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, Absolute Software Corporation saw 8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABST starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $7.48 back on Mar 28. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 5,506,989 shares of Absolute Software Corporation, valued at $187,095 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Absolute Software Corporation, purchase 2,562 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 5,481,989 shares at $19,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.62 for the present operating margin

+68.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Absolute Software Corporation stands at -12.41. The total capital return value is set at -4.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.57.

Based on Absolute Software Corporation (ABST), the company’s capital structure generated 8,663.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.86. Total debt to assets is 49.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,485.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.