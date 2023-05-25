22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.89 in relation to its previous close of 0.69. However, the company has experienced a 11.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80.

The public float for XXII is 209.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XXII on May 25, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

XXII stock saw a decrease of 11.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.90% for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.34% for XXII’s stock, with a -34.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XXII Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII rose by +11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6821. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw -26.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from ZERCHER MICHAEL, who sale 370,789 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 31. After this action, ZERCHER MICHAEL now owns 904,938 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $500,565 using the latest closing price.

FRANZINO JOHN, the Chief Administrative Officer of 22nd Century Group Inc., sale 20,324 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that FRANZINO JOHN is holding 405,574 shares at $34,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Equity return is now at value -69.40, with -55.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.