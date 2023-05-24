Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) has plunged by -0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 0.20, but the company has seen a -0.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is $0.44, The public float for ZOM is 965.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZOM on May 24, 2023 was 3.81M shares.

ZOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has seen a -0.30% decrease in the past week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month, and a -18.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for ZOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for ZOM stock, with a simple moving average of -12.99% for the last 200 days.

ZOM Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2042. In addition, Zomedica Corp. saw 22.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.81 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zomedica Corp. stands at -89.88. The total capital return value is set at -8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.30. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.