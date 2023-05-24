Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XPOF is $40.00, which is $13.5 above the current price. The public float for XPOF is 24.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPOF on May 24, 2023 was 570.68K shares.

XPOF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) has dropped by -4.33 compared to previous close of 27.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

XPOF’s Market Performance

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has seen a -5.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.40% decline in the past month and a 7.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for XPOF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.08% for XPOF’s stock, with a 11.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XPOF Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.87. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc. saw 15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from Junk Ryan, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $28.26 back on May 17. After this action, Junk Ryan now owns 12,465 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc., valued at $734,760 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Xponential Fitness Inc., sale 100 shares at $33.49 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Geisler Anthony is holding 371,643 shares at $3,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+66.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xponential Fitness Inc. stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 65.79.

Based on Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF), the company’s capital structure generated 108.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.