X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) is $3.66, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for XFOR is 68.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XFOR on May 24, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.72 in comparison to its previous close of 2.18, however, the company has experienced a 17.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XFOR’s Market Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has seen a 17.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 44.06% gain in the past month and a 117.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.40% for XFOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.87% for XFOR’s stock, with a 61.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XFOR Trading at 63.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.53%, as shares surge +52.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR rose by +17.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.69. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 107.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Mostafa Adam S., who sale 52,500 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Mar 10. After this action, Mostafa Adam S. now owns 93,696 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $44,100 using the latest closing price.

Ragan Paula, the President and CEO of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 49,678 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Ragan Paula is holding 563,537 shares at $41,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -176.80, with -81.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.