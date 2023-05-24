WW International Inc. (WW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WW is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WW is $7.90, which is $0.51 above the current price. The public float for WW is 53.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WW on May 24, 2023 was 8.72M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

WW) stock’s latest price update

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.40 in comparison to its previous close of 7.65, however, the company has experienced a 3.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that WeightWatchers Moves Into the Ozempic Market With Telehealth Deal

WW’s Market Performance

WW International Inc. (WW) has seen a 3.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.99% decline in the past month and a 83.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.31% for WW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.67% for WW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 47.34% for the last 200 days.

WW Trading at 15.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares surge +2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 91.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from KELLY DENIS F, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY DENIS F now owns 96,921 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $109,760 using the latest closing price.

Westend S.A., the 10% Owner of WW International Inc., sale 14,818,300 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Westend S.A. is holding 0 shares at $105,950,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with -32.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WW International Inc. (WW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.