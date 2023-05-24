Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.71 compared to its previous closing price of 229.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) is above average at 21.25x. The 36-month beta value for WTW is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WTW is $261.65, which is $43.72 above than the current price. The public float for WTW is 105.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of WTW on May 24, 2023 was 536.92K shares.

WTW’s Market Performance

The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has seen a -2.63% decrease in the past week, with a -7.85% drop in the past month, and a -6.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for WTW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for WTW’s stock, with a -3.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WTW Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.52. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $231.44 back on May 01. After this action, Gebauer Julie Jarecke now owns 79,740 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $578,590 using the latest closing price.

Gebauer Julie Jarecke, the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 2,500 shares at $232.38 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Gebauer Julie Jarecke is holding 82,312 shares at $580,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.77 for the present operating margin

+76.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at +11.82. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), the company’s capital structure generated 54.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.41. Total debt to assets is 17.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.