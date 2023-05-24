What Recent Market Trends Mean for YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) Stock

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has gone up by 3.43% for the week, with a -2.27% drop in the past month and a -1.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.40% for YPF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.55% for YPF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is above average at 3.17x. The 36-month beta value for YPF is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YPF is $13.88, which is -$1.36 below than the current price. The public float for YPF is 387.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on May 24, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

YPF Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +197.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 21.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.82. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 72.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.04. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.