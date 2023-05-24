What Recent Market Trends Mean for Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) Stock

In the past week, PLTR stock has gone up by 18.78%, with a monthly gain of 57.30% and a quarterly surge of 49.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.01% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.76% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 52.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is $8.98, which is -$3.2 below the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% of that float. On May 24, 2023, PLTR’s average trading volume was 44.43M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.68 in relation to its previous close of 12.64. However, the company has experienced a 18.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PLTR Trading at 40.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares surge +54.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +17.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 89.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Sankar Shyam, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $12.82 back on May 23. After this action, Sankar Shyam now owns 1,553,950 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $640,776 using the latest closing price.

Karp Alexander C., the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 408,862 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Karp Alexander C. is holding 6,432,258 shares at $4,809,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.