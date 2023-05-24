What Recent Market Trends Mean for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (LPX) Stock

In the past week, LPX stock has gone down by -5.73%, with a monthly decline of -2.64% and a quarterly surge of 2.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.65% for LPX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is 9.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPX is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is $66.67, which is $7.41 above the current market price. The public float for LPX is 70.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On May 24, 2023, LPX’s average trading volume was 899.52K shares.

LPX) stock’s latest price update

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.34 in relation to its previous close of 61.31. However, the company has experienced a -5.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LPX Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.47. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw 0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 3,587 shares at the price of $62.52 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 27,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $224,259 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.04 for the present operating margin

+38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 71.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.55. Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 26.10 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.61. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.