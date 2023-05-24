Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is 11.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WFC is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is $48.53, which is $7.72 above the current market price. The public float for WFC is 3.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On May 24, 2023, WFC’s average trading volume was 26.96M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

WFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has plunged by -0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 41.21, but the company has seen a 1.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Wells Fargo Settles Class-Action Suit for $1 Billion

WFC’s Market Performance

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has seen a 1.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.20% gain in the past month and a -11.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for WFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.72% for the last 200 days.

WFC Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.20. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from Norwood Felicia F, who purchase 77 shares at the price of $18.85 back on Mar 16. After this action, Norwood Felicia F now owns 228 shares of Wells Fargo & Company, valued at $1,451 using the latest closing price.

Santos Kleber, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo & Company, sale 34,698 shares at $46.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Santos Kleber is holding 19,590 shares at $1,605,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Company stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.16. Total debt to assets is 12.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.