Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) is $20.18, which is $9.29 above the current market price. The public float for WBD is 1.87B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBD on May 24, 2023 was 18.14M shares.

WBD) stock’s latest price update

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 11.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/05/23 that Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Streaming Profits Sooner Than Expected

WBD’s Market Performance

WBD’s stock has fallen by -8.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.93% and a quarterly drop of -27.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.17% for WBD’s stock, with a -11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WBD Trading at -16.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBD fell by -7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.65. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. saw 20.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBD starting from Zeiler Gerhard, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.69 back on Aug 08. After this action, Zeiler Gerhard now owns 230,507 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., valued at $293,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.88 for the present operating margin

+18.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stands at -21.80. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.73. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), the company’s capital structure generated 111.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.76. Total debt to assets is 39.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.