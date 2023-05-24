WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) has increased by 5.49 when compared to last closing price of 1.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 45.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) Right Now?

The public float for WLGS is 14.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WLGS on May 24, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

WLGS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 21.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.60% for WLGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for WLGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.94% for the last 200 days.

WLGS Trading at -2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.39%, as shares sank -16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS rose by +45.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8088. In addition, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. saw -38.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.