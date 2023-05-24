Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS)’s stock price has increased by 6.70 compared to its previous closing price of 14.17. However, the company has seen a -6.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Right Now?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is $119.65, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for VIPS is 476.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIPS on May 24, 2023 was 5.11M shares.

VIPS’s Market Performance

VIPS stock saw an increase of -6.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.92% and a quarterly increase of 11.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.65% for VIPS stock, with a simple moving average of 21.80% for the last 200 days.

VIPS Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Limited saw 10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.