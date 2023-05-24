ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) by analysts is $1.20, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for VRAY is 176.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of VRAY was 2.59M shares.

VRAY’s Market Performance

VRAY’s stock has seen a -7.33% decrease for the week, with a -52.07% drop in the past month and a -86.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.77% for ViewRay Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.86% for VRAY’s stock, with a -84.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRAY Trading at -71.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares sank -49.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAY fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8758. In addition, ViewRay Inc. saw -87.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRAY starting from Dempsey James F., who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Mar 03. After this action, Dempsey James F. now owns 654,368 shares of ViewRay Inc., valued at $173,460 using the latest closing price.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C, the Director of ViewRay Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $4.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that SCHNABEL SUSAN C is holding 192,790 shares at $117,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.04 for the present operating margin

+5.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViewRay Inc. stands at -105.01. The total capital return value is set at -51.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.98. Equity return is now at value -120.50, with -42.40 for asset returns.

Based on ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 105.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 31.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.