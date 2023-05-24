Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Stock Records -6.64% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) has seen a -2.67% decrease in the past week, with a 0.53% gain in the past month, and a -6.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for VCTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for VCTR’s stock, with a 5.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) is above average at 8.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) is $34.70, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for VCTR is 62.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VCTR on May 24, 2023 was 328.55K shares.

VCTR) stock’s latest price update

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.10 compared to its previous closing price of 32.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCTR Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCTR fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.66. In addition, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. saw 14.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCTR starting from Cliff Kelly Stevenson, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $33.13 back on Feb 23. After this action, Cliff Kelly Stevenson now owns 431,422 shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., valued at $414,125 using the latest closing price.

Brown David Craig, the Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $26.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Brown David Craig is holding 2,228,137 shares at $538,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.45 for the present operating margin

+76.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. stands at +32.12. The total capital return value is set at 18.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR), the company’s capital structure generated 92.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.05. Total debt to assets is 38.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.