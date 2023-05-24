Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.10 in comparison to its previous close of 11.60, however, the company has experienced a 7.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/01/21 that Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

Is It Worth Investing in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Right Now?

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VGR is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VGR is $15.50, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for VGR is 131.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume for VGR on May 24, 2023 was 872.92K shares.

VGR’s Market Performance

VGR’s stock has seen a 7.94% increase for the week, with a -5.23% drop in the past month and a -12.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for Vector Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for VGR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.40% for the last 200 days.

VGR Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, Vector Group Ltd. saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from LEBOW BENNETT S, who sale 117,474 shares at the price of $12.09 back on Mar 10. After this action, LEBOW BENNETT S now owns 347,304 shares of Vector Group Ltd., valued at $1,420,449 using the latest closing price.

BERNSTEIN RONALD J, the Director of Vector Group Ltd., sale 7,400 shares at $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that BERNSTEIN RONALD J is holding 25,630 shares at $103,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+30.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vector Group Ltd. stands at +10.67. The total capital return value is set at 58.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.65. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with 15.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.