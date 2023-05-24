UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)’s stock price has soared by 5.91 in relation to previous closing price of 2.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is $4.13, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 90.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIGR on May 24, 2023 was 992.44K shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stock saw a decrease of 1.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for TIGR’s stock, with a -28.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIGR Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw -21.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -0.97. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.