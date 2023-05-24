Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, UHS stock has gone down by -5.57%, with a monthly decline of -9.79% and a quarterly plunge of -13.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Universal Health Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.92% for UHS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Right Now?

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is $151.75, which is $24.76 above the current market price. The public float for UHS is 61.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UHS on May 24, 2023 was 704.04K shares.

UHS) stock’s latest price update

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.14 in comparison to its previous close of 135.24, however, the company has experienced a -5.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that Universal Health Services Stock Sinks on Weak Earnings. Blame Covid-19 for a Worker Shortage.

UHS Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.22. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw -9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from McDonnell Eileen C., who sale 1,680 shares at the price of $134.64 back on May 17. After this action, McDonnell Eileen C. now owns 5,316 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $226,189 using the latest closing price.

FILTON STEVE, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $139.08 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that FILTON STEVE is holding 93,800 shares at $3,477,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+7.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +5.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 37.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.