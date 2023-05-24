Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Magnite Inc.’s (MGNI) Stock

The stock of Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has gone up by 8.90% for the week, with a 30.67% rise in the past month and a -14.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.15% for MGNI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.39% for MGNI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for MGNI is $15.14, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for MGNI is 117.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.88% of that float. The average trading volume for MGNI on May 24, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

MGNI) stock’s latest price update

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.03 compared to its previous closing price of 12.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/24/22 that As Netflix Explores Ad Partnerships, Google, Comcast, and Magnite Could Be Top Contenders

MGNI Trading at 22.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +34.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.14. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw 9.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 24,679 shares at the price of $10.88 back on May 16. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,505,072 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $268,508 using the latest closing price.

Day David, the Chief Financial Officer of Magnite Inc., sale 16,066 shares at $10.88 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Day David is holding 463,025 shares at $174,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.25 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc. stands at -22.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.03. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Magnite Inc. (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.70. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.