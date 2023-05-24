Understanding the 7.82% Volatility Levels of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has gone down by -13.57% for the week, with a 27.66% rise in the past month and a 24.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.82% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.95% for NVTS stock, with a simple moving average of 33.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVTS is 96.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.20% of that float. The average trading volume of NVTS on May 24, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

NVTS) stock’s latest price update

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has decreased by -23.97 compared to its previous closing price of 9.47. However, the company has seen a -13.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVTS Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +35.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS fell by -10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.83. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 105.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Singh Ranbir, who sale 1,556 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, Singh Ranbir now owns 2,752 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $10,192 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 38,521 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 2,214,083 shares at $242,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.