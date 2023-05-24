Understanding the 6.29% Volatility Levels of Outset Medical Inc.’s (OM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has seen a 0.15% increase in the past week, with a 14.25% gain in the past month, and a -14.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for OM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.80% for OM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OM is $30.40, which is $10.2 above the current price. The public float for OM is 47.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OM on May 24, 2023 was 535.06K shares.

OM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) has dropped by -8.56 compared to previous close of 22.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OM Trading at 4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.97. In addition, Outset Medical Inc. saw -21.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Brottem John L., who sale 2,732 shares at the price of $20.08 back on May 17. After this action, Brottem John L. now owns 58,945 shares of Outset Medical Inc., valued at $54,859 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc., sale 2,962 shares at $19.91 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 409,489 shares at $58,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.56 for the present operating margin

+15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc. stands at -141.24. The total capital return value is set at -42.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96. Equity return is now at value -64.70, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc. (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.56. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.