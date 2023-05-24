Understanding the 4.70% Volatility Levels of Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has gone up by 10.17% for the week, with a 0.58% rise in the past month and a -20.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.70% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.81% for MTCH stock, with a simple moving average of -23.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is above average at 33.44x. The 36-month beta value for MTCH is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTCH is $52.00, which is $18.14 above than the current price. The public float for MTCH is 277.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on May 24, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)’s stock price has increased by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 33.98. However, the company has seen a 10.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

MTCH Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.17. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -16.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 7,110 shares at the price of $41.27 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 60,379 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $293,444 using the latest closing price.

Murdoch Wendi, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $41.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Murdoch Wendi is holding 2,478 shares at $20,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -65.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.