Understanding the 14.73% Volatility Levels of Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has gone down by -9.31% for the week, with a -22.01% drop in the past month and a -77.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.73% for SEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.89% for SEV stock, with a simple moving average of -86.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SEV is $1.86, which is $2.04 above than the current price. The public float for SEV is 38.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.74% of that float. The average trading volume of SEV on May 24, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

SEV) stock’s latest price update

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)’s stock price has increased by 8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a -9.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Buy This EV and Get Some Fuel Free on Sunny Days

SEV Trading at -40.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.53%, as shares sank -19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEV fell by -9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2231. In addition, Sono Group N.V. saw -81.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-356250.00 for the present operating margin

-3850.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sono Group N.V. stands at -399706.25. The total capital return value is set at -117.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.51. Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -102.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sono Group N.V. (SEV), the company’s capital structure generated 8.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.56. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7,148.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.