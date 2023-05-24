Under Armour Inc. (UA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) is 8.20x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Under Armour Inc. (UA) is $10.47, The public float for UA is 173.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On May 24, 2023, UA’s average trading volume was 3.19M shares.

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 6.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

UA’s Market Performance

UA’s stock has risen by 0.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.82% and a quarterly drop of -23.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Under Armour Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.91% for UA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.56% for the last 200 days.

UA Trading at -12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -23.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.81 for the present operating margin

+44.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Under Armour Inc. (UA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.