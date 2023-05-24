Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) Stock: A -12.57% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has gone down by -22.89% for the week, with a -11.67% drop in the past month and a -33.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.12% for TRKA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.57% for TRKA’s stock, with a -41.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TRKA is $1.50, which is $1.33 above the current price. The public float for TRKA is 56.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRKA on May 24, 2023 was 86.40M shares.

TRKA) stock’s latest price update

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA)’s stock price has plunge by -10.76relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.89% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRKA Trading at -21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares sank -8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA fell by -22.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1964. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw 48.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Coates Peter, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jul 18. After this action, Coates Peter now owns 10,591,710 shares of Troika Media Group Inc., valued at $398,050 using the latest closing price.

Coates Peter, the 10% Owner of Troika Media Group Inc., purchase 9,082 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Coates Peter is holding 10,091,710 shares at $8,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.