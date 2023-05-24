Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.21 in comparison to its previous close of 56.57, however, the company has experienced a -3.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is above average at 39.10x. The 36-month beta value for TREX is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TREX is $61.53, which is $7.9 above than the current price. The public float for TREX is 107.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. The average trading volume of TREX on May 24, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX’s stock has seen a -3.16% decrease for the week, with a -1.81% drop in the past month and a 6.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for Trex Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.26% for TREX’s stock, with a 9.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TREX Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.04. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 28.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trex Company Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.