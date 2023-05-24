TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) by analysts is $90.20, which is $16.61 above the current market price. The public float for TMDX is 30.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.94% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of TMDX was 635.65K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.08 in comparison to its previous close of 74.43, however, the company has experienced a -4.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMDX’s Market Performance

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has seen a -4.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.01% decline in the past month and a 10.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.83% for TMDX’s stock, with a 17.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMDX Trading at -4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.22. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw 15.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Hassanein Waleed H, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $78.13 back on May 01. After this action, Hassanein Waleed H now owns 559,191 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $585,989 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Stephen, the Chief Financial Officer of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $79.05 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Gordon Stephen is holding 18,789 shares at $395,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.