Trading Update: Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Stock Endures 4.95% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has gone down by -17.42% for the week, with a -15.93% drop in the past month and a -32.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.95% for CD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.47% for CD stock, with a simple moving average of -29.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Right Now?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.24x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) by analysts is $79.23, which is $6.52 above the current market price. The public float for CD is 92.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CD was 1.03M shares.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.12 in relation to its previous close of 5.28. However, the company has experienced a -17.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD fell by -17.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Limited saw -35.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

+26.11 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stands at +14.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), the company’s capital structure generated 79.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.24. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

To sum up, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.