TPG Inc. (TPG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 117.79x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for TPG is 53.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.58% of that float. The average trading volume for TPG on May 24, 2023 was 506.25K shares.

TPG) stock’s latest price update

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.91 compared to its previous closing price of 26.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Listed Private-Equity Firms Stress Credit Role

TPG’s Market Performance

TPG’s stock has fallen by -6.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.39% and a quarterly drop of -21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for TPG Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.82% for TPG’s stock, with a -16.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPG Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPG fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.27. In addition, TPG Inc. saw -8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG Inc. stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32.

Based on TPG Inc. (TPG), the company’s capital structure generated 116.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.76. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TPG Inc. (TPG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.