Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TNXP is also noteworthy at 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TNXP is $40.63, which is $38.85 above than the current price. The public float for TNXP is 10.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of TNXP on May 24, 2023 was 204.50K shares.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP stock saw a decrease of -7.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -60.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.61% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.52% for TNXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.83% for the last 200 days.

TNXP Trading at -43.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -38.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4207. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw -27.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from LEDERMAN SETH, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 29. After this action, LEDERMAN SETH now owns 24,235 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $34,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.66. Equity return is now at value -57.30, with -53.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.