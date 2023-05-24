Toast Inc. (TOST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) has dropped by -3.66 compared to previous close of 21.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Toast Gets a Thumbs-Up From Wall Street After Earnings Report

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TOST is $23.58, which is $2.86 above the current price. The public float for TOST is 342.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on May 24, 2023 was 6.17M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST’s stock has seen a 9.56% increase for the week, with a 16.06% rise in the past month and a 1.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for Toast Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.48% for TOST’s stock, with a 7.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOST Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +18.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.26. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $20.68 back on May 19. After this action, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L now owns 0 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $10,340,000 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc., sale 128,947 shares at $20.68 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 0 shares at $2,666,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.