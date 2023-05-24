Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is above average at 97.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is $11.75, which is $7.47 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIO on May 24, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has dropped by -10.36 compared to previous close of 4.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIO’s Market Performance

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has experienced a -15.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 129.14% rise in the past month, and a 376.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.82% for TIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.65% for TIO’s stock, with a 269.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at 107.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.12%, as shares surge +93.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +394.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -18.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +483.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 416.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.