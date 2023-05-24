The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is above average at 23.89x. The 36-month beta value for TJX is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TJX is $88.26, which is $10.25 above than the current price. The public float for TJX is 1.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume of TJX on May 24, 2023 was 4.77M shares.

TJX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has decreased by -1.20 when compared to last closing price of 78.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.93% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/17/23 that TJX Offers Higher Earnings, but a Mixed Forecast

TJX’s Market Performance

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has experienced a -0.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month, and a 0.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for TJX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.13% for TJX stock, with a simple moving average of 4.50% for the last 200 days.

TJX Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.41. In addition, The TJX Companies Inc. saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from Goldenberg Scott, who sale 26,271 shares at the price of $78.91 back on May 18. After this action, Goldenberg Scott now owns 72,580 shares of The TJX Companies Inc., valued at $2,072,924 using the latest closing price.

MEYROWITZ CAROL, the Executive Chairman of The TJX Companies Inc., sale 16,223 shares at $79.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that MEYROWITZ CAROL is holding 209,390 shares at $1,294,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.47 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for The TJX Companies Inc. stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 25.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.62. Equity return is now at value 59.10, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), the company’s capital structure generated 200.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.69. Total debt to assets is 44.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 132.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.