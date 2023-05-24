The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 96.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) by analysts is $147.19, which is $15.52 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 583.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.93M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 135.63. However, the company has seen a 2.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/13/23 that Progressive Stock Is Falling the Most in the S&P 500 Today. Here’s Why.

PGR’s Market Performance

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has experienced a 2.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.51% drop in the past month, and a -6.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for PGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for PGR’s stock, with a 1.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PGR Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.99. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 2.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Broz Steven, who sale 926 shares at the price of $136.50 back on May 19. After this action, Broz Steven now owns 26,325 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $126,399 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 930 shares at $137.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Broz Steven is holding 27,251 shares at $128,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.