The Impact of Market Fluctuations on OceanPal Inc.’s (OP) Stock

The stock of OceanPal Inc. (OP) has gone down by -6.09% for the week, with a -27.54% drop in the past month and a -54.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.27% for OP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.07% for OP’s stock, with a -87.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OP is 23.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OP on May 24, 2023 was 488.67K shares.

OP) stock’s latest price update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OP Trading at -28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -25.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2472. In addition, OceanPal Inc. saw -80.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.