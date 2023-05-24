The Impact of Market Fluctuations on AVROBIO Inc.’s (AVRO) Stock

The stock of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) has seen a 105.01% increase in the past week, with a 45.54% gain in the past month, and a -18.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.12% for AVRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 71.24% for AVRO’s stock, with a 42.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) by analysts is $3.64, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for AVRO is 42.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AVRO was 1.98M shares.

AVRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 105.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AVRO Trading at 42.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.10%, as shares surge +48.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVRO rose by +105.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7863. In addition, AVROBIO Inc. saw 83.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVRO

Equity return is now at value -117.20, with -87.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.