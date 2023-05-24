The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GT is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GT is $14.43, which is $0.64 above the current price. The public float for GT is 281.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GT on May 24, 2023 was 5.20M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 14.07. However, the company has seen a -5.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that Goodyear Stock Jumps After Elliot Management Proposes Overhaul

GT’s Market Performance

GT’s stock has fallen by -5.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.08% and a quarterly rise of 21.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.49% for GT stock, with a simple moving average of 18.53% for the last 200 days.

GT Trading at 22.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.51. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 35.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.