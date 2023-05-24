The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has seen a -1.64% decrease in the past week, with a -24.39% drop in the past month, and a -23.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for EL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.40% for EL stock, with a simple moving average of -20.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is above average at 63.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is $240.34, which is $52.69 above the current market price. The public float for EL is 230.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EL on May 24, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

EL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has decreased by -3.14 when compared to last closing price of 197.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/23 that Estée Lauder, L’Oréal Look to Local Investments to Grow Business in China

EL Trading at -17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.23. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -22.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Hertzmark Hudis Jane, who sale 9,869 shares at the price of $199.95 back on May 16. After this action, Hertzmark Hudis Jane now owns 11,406 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $1,973,297 using the latest closing price.

Hertzmark Hudis Jane, the Executive Group President of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 43,311 shares at $202.09 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Hertzmark Hudis Jane is holding 21,275 shares at $8,752,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+75.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 24.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.14. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 136.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 34.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.