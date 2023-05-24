The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is 13.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CG is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is $37.35, which is $8.8 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 240.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% of that float. On May 24, 2023, CG’s average trading volume was 3.64M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 27.89. However, the company has seen a 5.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Listed Private-Equity Firms Stress Credit Role

CG’s Market Performance

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen a 5.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.56% decline in the past month and a -19.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for CG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for CG’s stock, with a -9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CG Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.65. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw -6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $86.12 back on May 08. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 6,482,732 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $172,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Finn Christopher, the Chief Operating Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 20,756 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Finn Christopher is holding 982,654 shares at $749,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.