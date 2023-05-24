The Boeing Company (BA) Stock Showcases -0.03% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, BA stock has gone up by 0.86%, with a monthly decline of -1.54% and a quarterly plunge of -1.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for The Boeing Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for BA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BA is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BA is $237.05, which is $32.83 above than the current price. The public float for BA is 595.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume of BA on May 24, 2023 was 5.52M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) has plunged by -1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 205.91, but the company has seen a 0.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Boeing, First Solar, and Viking Therapeutics Notch Stellar Performances Over the Last Year

BA Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.68. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from McKenzie Howard E, who sale 412 shares at the price of $204.36 back on May 01. After this action, McKenzie Howard E now owns 17,181 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $84,196 using the latest closing price.

CALHOUN DAVID L, the President & CEO of The Boeing Company, purchase 25,000 shares at $158.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that CALHOUN DAVID L is holding 25,000 shares at $3,972,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with -3.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, The Boeing Company (BA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.