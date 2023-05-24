The 49.23% Simple Moving Average of Duolingo Inc.’s (DUOL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has gone up by 3.96% for the week, with a 5.84% rise in the past month and a 65.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.09% for DUOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.03% for DUOL’s stock, with a 49.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DUOL is $157.16, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for DUOL is 30.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.77% of that float. The average trading volume for DUOL on May 24, 2023 was 736.09K shares.

The stock price of Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) has dropped by -4.19 compared to previous close of 155.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Duolingo Is Flying. What’s ‘Bookings Are Up’ in High Valerian?

DUOL Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.64. In addition, Duolingo Inc. saw 109.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Meese Robert, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $150.07 back on May 18. After this action, Meese Robert now owns 205,188 shares of Duolingo Inc., valued at $690,314 using the latest closing price.

Skaruppa Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc., sale 1,972 shares at $143.44 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Skaruppa Matthew is holding 62,461 shares at $282,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc. stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc. (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.