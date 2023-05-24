The -31.28% Simple Moving Average of Wag! Group Co.’s (PET) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Wag! Group Co. (PET) has seen a -14.46% decrease in the past week, with a -6.67% drop in the past month, and a -18.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for PET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.03% for PET’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wag! Group Co. (PET) is $6.70, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for PET is 34.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PET on May 24, 2023 was 126.62K shares.

PET) stock’s latest price update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.96 in comparison to its previous close of 2.02, however, the company has experienced a -14.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PET Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PET fell by -14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Wag! Group Co. saw -31.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PET starting from Yee Brian, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $2.38 back on May 17. After this action, Yee Brian now owns 6,000 shares of Wag! Group Co., valued at $7,140 using the latest closing price.

Yee Brian, the Director of Wag! Group Co., purchase 3,000 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Yee Brian is holding 3,000 shares at $7,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.73 for the present operating margin

+91.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wag! Group Co. stands at -70.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.47. Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -50.40 for asset returns.

Based on Wag! Group Co. (PET), the company’s capital structure generated 274.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.27. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wag! Group Co. (PET) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.